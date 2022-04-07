Six attorneys general urge NFL to take 'swift action' to improve workplace conditions for female employees, promising to investigate and prosecute as needed

A coalition of six attorneys general, led by New York AG Letitia James, urged the NFL to take "swift action to improve workplace conditions and protect its female employees" in a Wednesday letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.