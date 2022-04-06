Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt estimated to sell for more than $5 million at auction

Added: 06.04.2022 11:02 | 12 views | 0 comments

The shirt Diego Maradona wore during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England -- the match in which he scored the 'Hand of God' and the 'Goal of the Century' -- is estimated to fetch more than Â£4 million ($5.25 million) at auction.