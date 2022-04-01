Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee share early lead of Chevron Championship as Ko Jin-young fights to make cut

Australia's Minjee Lee and American Jennifer Kupcho share an early lead at the Chevron Championship -- one of the five majors in women's golf -- after the opening round with both players carding a six-under-par 66.