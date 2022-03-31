Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is stepping down and will join front office, team says



Added: 31.03.2022 3:48 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.bucsnation.com



Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has stepped down from the role and will join the team's front office, the Buccaneers announced Wednesday. More in www.cnn.com »