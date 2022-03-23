World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces she's retiring from professional tennis



Added: 23.03.2022 7:53 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theverge.com



World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has shocked the tennis world by announcing her retirement from the sport after winning three major singles titles in the last three years. More in www.cnn.com »