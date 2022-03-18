How 81 executions in Saudi Arabia on one day and horror of Russia's invasion of Ukraine rocked the Premier League

Added: 18.03.2022 8:38 | 8 views | 0 comments

Two Premier League managers sat before the media to discuss a football match earlier this month. One faced questions on the sanctioning of a Russian oligarch, while the other was asked about the execution of 81 men in one day in Saudi Arabia.