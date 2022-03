Skydiving from one plane to another -- at 14,000 feet? Wild feat of mid-air plane swap has been decades in the making

Added: 17.03.2022 14:18 | 17 views | 0 comments

Sometimes, the most mundane sounding sentences presage something anything but ordinary: "All right, seatbelt is on tight? Here we go," skydiver Luke Aikins smiles from the pilot's seat of his Cessna 182. "Brake coming down. Power off. Autopilot engaged."