US Representative says Brittney Griner case is 'extremely concerning' â€‹and that her consular access â€‹has been blocked

Added: 11.03.2022 11:45 | 15 views | 0 comments

US Representative Colin Allred said that two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner has been held in Russia for three weeks "without official government access to herâ€‹," â€‹and that that was "unusual and extremely concerning."