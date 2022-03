US Representative says Brittney Griner case is 'extremely concerning' â€‹and that her consular access â€‹has been blocked

US Representative says Brittney Griner case is 'extremely concerning' ​and that her consular access ​has been blocked

US Representative Colin Allred said that two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner has been held in Russia for three weeks "without official government access to her​," ​and that that was "unusual and extremely concerning."