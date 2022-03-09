'My soul belongs to God and my body to my country,' says Oleksandr Usyk after joining Ukrainian defense battalion

Added: 09.03.2022 14:18 | 15 views | 0 comments

Ukrainian boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko are childhood friends. They grew up dreaming of fighting their way to fame and glory, and together they conquered the world with their fists.