Russian gymnast says he has no regrets about wearing 'Z' symbol on podium next to Ukrainian athlete â€‹-- state media

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who has been widely criticized â€‹outside Russia for wearing a pro-war symbol on a podium next to a Ukrainian athlete, says he would "do exactly the same" if given another chanceâ€‹, according to Russian state media.