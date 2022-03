MLB lockout: What is it? Why is it happening? When is it over?

Major League Baseball's biggest stars and newest faces should be at their respective spring training camps in Florida and Arizona preparing for Opening Day on March 31. Instead, MLB ownership announced on Tuesday that it will begin canceling regular season games due to a self-inflicted lockout for the first time in 27 years.