Russian and Belarusian athletes to no longer compete at 2022 Winter Paralympics after multiple protests, IPC says

Added: 03.03.2022 8:57 | 12 views | 0 comments

Russian and Belarusian athletes will no longer be able to compete at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing after multiple teams threatened not to compete at the Games, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Thursday.