Oleksandr Usyk: 'My soul belongs to God and my body to my country,' says heavyweight champion after joining Ukrainian defense battalion

Added: 02.03.2022 9:25 | 10 views | 0 comments

Ukrainian boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko are childhood friends. They grew up dreaming of fighting their way to fame and glory, and together they conquered the world with their fists.