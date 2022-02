MLB will cancel regular season games if no union deal is struck by Monday, source says

Major League Baseball (MLB) has set a Monday deadline to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the players' union, in order for there to be a typical 162-game season, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. CNN granted the source anonymity to speak about the ongoing negotiations.