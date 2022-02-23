Aaron Rodgers apologizes to 'loved ones' that got caught 'in the middle of' Covid-19 comments controversy



Source: www.oregonlive.com



Aaron Rodgers has apologized to his "loved ones" who got caught "in the middle of" the attention directed at him after his Covid-19 comments earlier in the season. More in www.cnn.com »