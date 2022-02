Elana Meyers Taylor says she is 'overwhelmed' after becoming the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history

Added: 19.02.2022 19:17 | 51 views | 0 comments

Elana Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history after she won the bronze medal in the two-woman bobsleigh at Beijing 2022 on Saturday -- and one of the American bobsledder's initial emotions was a sense of being overwhelmed by her achievement.