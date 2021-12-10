LeBron James becomes fifth NBA player to reach 100 triple-doubles, but LA Lakers still lose to Memphis Grizzlies

Added: 10.12.2021 9:32 | 15 views | 0 comments

Superstar LeBron James became just the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 triple-doubles for his career, but his feat was marred by the Los Angeles Lakers' 108-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.