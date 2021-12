NHL's Arizona Coyotes could be locked out of their home arena starting December 20 if bills aren't paid

Added: 09.12.2021 11:17 | 8 views | 0 comments

The Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League could potentially be without access to their home arena later this month if delinquent taxes and back rent aren't paid, according to a letter sent to team ownership from Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps.