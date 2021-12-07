'You get the stereotype that you're going to turn into Arnold Schwarzenegger with a wig,' says female powerlifter

Karenjeet Kaur Bains started her sporting life as a sprinter, but when she took up powerlifting at the age of 17 -- initially to get faster and more explosive for athletics -- her focus soon changed.