Margaux Pinot: 'I thought I was dead,' says French judoka as partner released over domestic violence accusations

Added: 04.12.2021

Margaux Pinot, a judoka with the French national team, plans to appeal a decision by a Paris court to not pursue a conviction against her partner, whom she accuses of domestic abuse, her lawyer Rachid Madid told CNN on Friday.