Yorkshire County Cricket Club: Amid racism scandal fallout, first-team coach and director of cricket among staff to leave



First-team coach Andrew Gale, Director of Cricket Martyn Moxon and all members of Yorkshire County Cricket Club's (YCCC) coaching staff have left, the team announced in a statement on Friday, amid an ongoing racism scandal's fallout. More in www.cnn.com »