Peng Shuai 'reconfirms' she is safe and well in second call with IOC, says Olympic organization

Added: 02.12.2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) held a second call with Peng Shuai on Wednesday and said that the Chinese tennis star "reconfirmed" that she was safe and well given the "difficult situation" she is in, the sporting organization said on Thursday.