Monday Night Football: Russell Wilson has 'to do better, we all got to do better,' says Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

It was an unhappy birthday for Russell Wilson on Monday Night Football as the quarterback saw his potential game-tying pass intercepted to seal a 17-15 loss for the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) against the Washington Football Team (5-6), scuppering a dramatic comeback.