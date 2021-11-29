Lionel Messi wins seventh Ballon d'Or, while Alexia Putellas wins her first women's title

Added: 29.11.2021 20:59 | 10 views | 0 comments

Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or title on Monday, while Alexia Putellas won her first Ballon d'Or FÃ©minin title.