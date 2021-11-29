Enes Kanter says he will change his name to Enes Kanter Freedom and become US citizen

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, an outspoken critic of human rights issues, will become a US citizen Monday and legally change his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, the NBA player told CNN's John Berman.