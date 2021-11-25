LeBron James gets fans ejected from courtside on return and hits clutch 3 in Lakers' OT win



Added: 25.11.2021



Source: ftw.usatoday.com



A season-high tally and getting two fans ejected -- a return from suspension was always going to make LeBron James the center of attention, but even by his standards, Wednesday night was eventful. More in www.cnn.com »