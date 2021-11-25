Ex-girlfriend of former NFL player Zac Stacy testifies she fears for her safety after violent assault caught on camera

The ex-girlfriend of former NFL player Zac Stacy testified Wednesday that she fears for her and her two children's safety after allegedly being violently assaulted by Stacy on November 13 in Oakland, Florida.