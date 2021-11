WTA's stance on Peng has made it human rights champion, says former US official

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has become the world's "most effective" human rights organization over its leadership on the Peng Shuai case and willingness to lose money to stand by its principles, said Kelley Eckels Currie, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues.