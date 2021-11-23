Alexander Zverev: After victory at the ATP Finals, is 2022 the year German tennis star can finally claim his first grand slam title?

Added: 22.11.2021 15:18 | 48 views | 0 comments

Alexander Zverev capped the best season of his career so far with an eye-catching 6-4 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev to capture his second ATP Finals title, but there still remains one lingering doubt about the world No. 3's credentials.