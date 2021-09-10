Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez to meet in first all-teen US Open final since 1999

The US Open women's final will be a battle of the teens as Britain's Emma Raducanu advances to her first major final by defeating No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals on Thursday night.