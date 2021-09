Clinton Portis and two other former NFL players plead guilty in multimillion-dollar health care fraud scheme

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis and two other former NFL players have pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide health care benefit fraud scheme to submit false claims for payouts totaling about $3 million, the Justice Department said Tuesday.