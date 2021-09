NFL season kicks off second season during pandemic



The NFL is preparing to kick off its 102nd season on Thursday, and despite a host of headlines around football's elder statesmen and the game's newly emerging stars, the league will once again play under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic amidst growing public concern about the Delta variant. More in rss.cnn.com » NFL Tags: Football