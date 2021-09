Naomi Osaka considering taking another break from tennis after US Open loss

In a stunning result, US Open defending champion Naomi Osaka lost her third-round match to Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets, as the world No. 3 and four-time major champion uncharacteristically showed signs of frustration on the court and expressed doubts after the match.