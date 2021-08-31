Spending on international transfer fees nearly tripled in 10 years, FIFA says

Spending on international transfer fees over the last decade increased from $2.66 billion in 2012 to a peak of $7.35 billion in 2019, while players' agents received $3.5 billion in commissions, a study by world governing body FIFA said.