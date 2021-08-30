Lionel Messi makes Paris-Saint Germain debut, but Kylian MbappÃ© is the star of the show

Lionel Messi made his highly-anticipated Paris Saint-Germain debut on Sunday, coming on as a second half substitute for old friend Neymar in the team's 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Reims.