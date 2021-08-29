Pep Guardiola says he plans to leave Manchester City in 2023 as Harry Kane says he's staying at Spurs

Added: 26.08.2021 9:54 | 62 views | 0 comments

Manchester City suffered a double blow on Wednesday as manager Pep Guardiola said he plans to leave the club in 2023 as Spurs striker Harry Kane announced he is staying at the London team.