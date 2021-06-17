Koepka vs. DeChambeau: Why everyone is talking about golf's new rivalry

It began with a look of pure annoyance and frustration, spiraled into a meme and then a beer company got involved. Yes, everybody is talking about the ongoing spat between golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.