Germany vs. France: 'Kick out oil' protester parachutes into Allianz Arena stadium ahead of Euro 2020 match

A protester parachuted into Munich's Allianz Arena moments before the start of the Euro 2020 match between Germany and France on Tuesday, injuring several people who were hospitalized, according to European football governing body UEFA.