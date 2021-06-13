Novak Djokovic comes from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in thrilling French Open final

Novak Djokovic came back from two sets down in a grand slam final for the first time in his career, as he narrowly got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling French Open final.