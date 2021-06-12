'My greatest ever match in Paris,' says Djokovic after win over Nadal

Novak Djokovic dethroned Rafael Nadal in an all-time classic encounter to reach the French Open final, winning 3-6 6-3 7-6 6-2 in a match that lasted more than four hours.