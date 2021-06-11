In downhill, you're absolutely 'on the limit', and that's just so exciting to World Champion, Reece Wilson

Zooming past trees, gnarled roots and metal poles on a mountain bike, the wind blowing in your face as you race down the dirt course -- this is just a snapshot of the UCI Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup.