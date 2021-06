Added: 02.06.2021 15:18 | 16 views | 0 comments

On July 4, 1939, baseball player Lou Gehrig stood on the field at Yankee Stadium in front of 62,000 fans. This wasn't unusual; nicknamed the "Iron Horse," he had been the New York Yankees' regular first baseman for 14 years. But this time, Gehrig wasn't playing baseball -- he was delivering a retirement speech.