Osaka fiasco shines spotlight on tennis' 'vulture's pit'



Added: 01.06.2021 18:18 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: yesterday.uktv.co.uk



It's the modern day equivalent of the Roman Empire's gladiatorial shows. After playing for several hours, often in hot and humid conditions, with their emotional reserves ebbing and stress levels sky rocketing, tennis stars enter the media's ice cold inner sanctum -- the post-match press conference. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: FIA