'It's a very tough situation', says two-time finalist Dominic Thiem after early French Open defeat

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem was eliminated in the first round of this year's tournament by Spain's Pablo AndÃºjar -- 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 -- on Sunday, marking the first major upset of the clay court grand slam.