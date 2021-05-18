'I can't control God,' says Venus Williams following time violation due to heavy winds



Added: 18.05.2021 10:30 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.si.com



Venus Williams received some unwanted divine intervention during Monday's defeat to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, after she was given a time violation while waiting for heavy winds to die down before serving. More in rss.cnn.com »