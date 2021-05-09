Canelo Alvarez stops Billy Joe Saunders in front of record 73,126 fans in Texas

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez added the WBO super-middleweight belt to his burgeoning collection, defeating Billy Joe Saunders in front of a record-breaking 73,126 crowd inside Texas' AT&T Stadium.