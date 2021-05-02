ï»¿Sunday, 02 May 2021
Maradona was in agony for the 12 hours leading up to his death, says Argentine medical board
Added: 02.05.2021 19:28 | 3 views | 0 comments
Diego Maradona was in agony for 12 hours and the medical team treating him was "deficient, reckless and indifferent" when faced with his possible death, according to a report from the medical board appointed to investigate his demise.
