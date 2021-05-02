Maradona was in agony for the 12 hours leading up to his death, says Argentine medical board



Diego Maradona was in agony for 12 hours and the medical team treating him was "deficient, reckless and indifferent" when faced with his possible death, according to a report from the medical board appointed to investigate his demise. More in rss.cnn.com »