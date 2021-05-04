"Matchstick' people: 'Going to the Match' painting expected to sell for $4 million



British artist L.S. Lowry's "Going to the Match" painting is expected to sell at auction for up to $4 million in June, Sotheby's auction house said on Friday. More in rss.cnn.com »