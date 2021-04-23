ï»¿Friday, 23 April 2021
Players and fans take stand against bombshell Super League
Added: 20.04.2021 21:18 | 28 views | 0 comments
Source: www.europosters.eu
Players and fans of Liverpool and Leeds United took a stand against the European Super League, the controversial competition that is expected to change the face of football, during the sides' Premier League game on Monday.
