With 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has vaccinated less than 1% of its population. That's a problem

When 2020 Tokyo Olympics volunteers have in recent weeks asked officials how they'll be protected from Covid-19, given the foreign athletes pouring into Japan for the event and the country's low vaccination rate, the answer has been simple.